Xiaomi HyperOS 3 global rollout begins, hits Europe first

Xiaomi has officially launched HyperOS 3, the latest version of its Android-based operating system, globally, following a successful beta testing phase that began in September. The new update is now being rolled out to users in Europe first, with other regions following in a couple of weeks, marking the company’s next significant software expansion.

Xiaomi has initiated the global rollout of HyperOS 3, starting with the Xiaomi 15T and 15 Pro. The Xiaomi 15T receives build version OS3.0.3.0.WOEEUXM, while the 15 Pro gets OS3.0.4.0.WOSEUXM. Both updates also include the October 2025 security patch.

The company confirmed that the release will follow a gradual rollout plan, ensuring stability before broader availability. However, in China, the new version has already been released for the Xiaomi 15 series and Redmi K80 lineup.

HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, brings a host of enhancements across performance, interface, and AI integration. This updated software features a revitalized user interface, refreshed system applications, and an array of new AI-driven tools designed to boost everyday usability.

Xiaomi is rolling out its HyperOS platform globally, intending to provide a more integrated and smarter experience across its entire device ecosystem.

Xiaomi has outlined its HyperOS 3 rollout plan, with several devices slated to receive the update soon. In November 2025, the Xiaomi 15, 15 Ultra, Redmi Note 14, Poco F7, and Poco X7 models are expected to get the update. Following that, by late November or early December, the Xiaomi 14 and Poco F6 series, along with other 2024 releases, will also receive HyperOS 3.