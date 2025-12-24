Xiaomi rejects US lawmakers' push to add firm to Pentagon military list

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has rejected a push by a group of U.S. lawmakers to add the company to a Pentagon list of firms allegedly linked to the Chinese military, calling the move “baseless.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Xiaomi reaffirmed its commitment to the consumer market, stating: “We are not a Chinese military company nor are we affiliated with any Chinese military entities. We have always been and will continue to be a consumer product company.”

The company emphasized that it “provides products and services for civilian and commercial use only,” asserting there is no justification for its inclusion on the Section 1260H list.

This response follows an open letter from nine Republican lawmakers, including several congressional committee chairs. They urged U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to add more than a dozen Chinese technology firms to the Pentagon’s Section 1260H list.

Beyond Xiaomi, the letter targeted other prominent firms, including the artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek and the humanoid robot maker Unitree. Lawmakers are pushing for the inclusion of companies across sectors such as biotech, life sciences, embodied AI, and chip development.

The 1260H list names companies with alleged ties to China’s military. While it does not automatically impose the immediate economic sanctions of a trade blacklist, it serves as a warning to U.S. entities and government agencies about the reputational and security risks of engaging with these firms.

DeepSeek, Unitree, and the Pentagon had not responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday.

Historical Context

This is not Xiaomi’s first encounter with U.S. restrictions. In early 2021, the Department of Defense designated Xiaomi as a “Communist Chinese Military Company” (CCMC). The company promptly challenged the classification in court and was successfully removed from the list later that year.

Other Chinese firms, notably drone manufacturer DJI, have also taken legal action against the Defense Department regarding similar listings.