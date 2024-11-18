Xiaomi SU7 deliveries surpass 100,000

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said on Monday that deliveries of its flagship electric vehicle series Xiaomi SU7 has surpassed 100,000 units.

The company is now aiming to deliver 130,000 units by the end of the year, 10,000 more than the previous target.

Design and Display

– The Xiaomi SU7 boasts a sleek and modern design with a panoramic sunroof and a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster.

– The car features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

Performance and Battery

– The Xiaomi SU7 is powered by a dual-motor electric powertrain that produces 487 kW (658 horsepower) and 725 Nm of torque.

– The car has a range of up to 708 km (440 miles) on a single charge, thanks to its 99 kWh battery pack.

Safety Features

– The Xiaomi SU7 features a comprehensive suite of safety features, including:

– 8 airbags

– Electronic stability control

– Traction control

– Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

– Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)

– Automatic emergency braking

– Lane departure warning

– Blind spot monitoring

Interior and Comfort

– The Xiaomi SU7 features a luxurious interior with premium materials, including leather and wood trim.

– The car offers ample space for passengers and cargo, with a boot capacity of up to 550 liters.

– Other comfort features include heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system.

Technology and Infotainment

– The Xiaomi SU7 features a advanced infotainment system with a 15.6-inch touchscreen display.

– The car supports wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.

– Other technology features include a 360-degree camera system, a rearview camera, and a parking sensor system.

Overall, the Xiaomi SU7 is a feature-packed electric vehicle that offers a unique blend of performance, luxury, and technology.