Xiaomi SU7 Ultra: Luxury EV’s price revealed

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi on Thursday priced its luxury electric sedan, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, from 529,900 yuan ($72,931.72).

The final price of the car, announced by founder Lei Jun at an event streamed live from Beijing, is 35% lower than the initial sticker price of 814,900 yuan for pre-orders when the car made its debut at the end of October.

A limited-edition of the luxury EV, whose specifications are yet to be disclosed, still sells for 814,900 yuan.

Buyers placing orders for the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra before the end of March are entitled to perks including lifelong free access to Xiaomi HAD end-to-end intelligent driving system that retails for 26,000 yuan, said Lei.

He made reference to Tesla’s update to its autopilot software in China, which “has gone viral over the past two days, but still needs (users) to pay more than 60,000 yuan.”

Xiaomi will start delivery to users as soon as possible after the official launch, the company said.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is designed for high-performance driving by combining exceptional performance with cutting-edge technology to deliver an extraordinary driving experience. It is perfect for both daily driving and hitting the track.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is equipped with the same tri-motor configuration and track-optimized battery pack as Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Prototype (prototype car), delivering a maximum horsepower of 1548PS. With 0-100km/h acceleration in only 1.98s (without one foot rollout), and a designed maximum speed of 350km/h, it is built to be the fastest four-door mass-produced car. Xiaomi SU7 Ultra features a track-optimized cooling system, ensuring it can complete two laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife without overheating.

It is also equipped with a top-level braking system, achieving a braking distance of only 30.8m from 100km/h to 0. Xiaomi SU7 Ultra also comes with a peak chassis system tuned for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, delivering better chassis control and a higher control ceiling. As a four-door “race car”, it is track-ready straight from the factory. In addition, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra offers multiple upgrades in smart driving, smart cockpit, safety and luxury experience.