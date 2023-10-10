Xiaomi to launch MiOS, replacing 13-Year-Old MIUI: Report

After 13 long years, since the initial launch of MIUI for their smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker – Xiaomi – is rumored to be considering replacing its MIUI Android skin with a new interface.

A reliable tipster claimed that the company Xiaomi might introduce a successor called MiOS. The latest version of the skin available for eligible smartphones is MIUI 14. It is currently uncertain whether MiOS will function as a new Android-based operating system like Huawei’s HarmonyOS or if it will serve as an Android Skin akin to MIUI, OxygenOS, ColorOS, and Funtouch OS.

According to a Weibo post by the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Xiaomi has reportedly decided that MIUI 14 is the “final official major version” of MIUI.

The tipster further notes that the only drawback of Xiaomi’s well-liked Android skin was related to its animation effects. MIUI was originally introduced by Xiaomi in August 2010, and the company has released 14 major versions of this operating system.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker has not officially or unofficially announced any plans for a new operating system so far.

In December last year, Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 14, continuing its support for previously released devices still running on the older MIUI 13 version, but still receiving security updates. However, MIUI 14 ceased support for smartphones operating on Android 11.