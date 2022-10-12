XPENG X2: About the Chinese flying car which debuted in Dubai

XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, on October 10, conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai.

It was XPENG X2’s first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

This first flight was witnessed by over 150 attendees, including representatives from the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, the DCAA, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai World Trade Centre and global media. Today’s first flight followed a keynote introduction to the X2 and the Future of Mobility by Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, Brian Gu, on the opening day of GITEX at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The public flight took place at Skydive Dubai, located adjacent to The Palm, offering excellent airspace conditions and panoramic views of the cityscape to provide the historic flight with a breathtaking backdrop.

The XPENG X2 first public flight was highly supported by the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce. The Dubai Chamber has been deeply involved in the whole process since the launch of the project, providing strategic consulting to XPENG AEROHT. Acting President and CEO Hassan Al Hashemi attended the event and cited in his speech: “The first global public flight of the X2 flying car will change the game of future mobility. The flying car is the epitome of ambition, innovation and future-oriented vision that has always inspired Dubai and its leadership. Today, we witnessed a historic moment that will define the next 50 years.”

About the XPENG X2 Electric Flying Car

The XPENG X2 is the fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by XPENG AEROHT. For the first time, the X2 adopts an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi appearance that takes high-efficient aerodynamics into account to achieve the ultimate in-flight performance. In order to reduce weight, the XPENG X2 has a complete carbon fiber structure.

The XPENG X2 is a two-seater flying car. It does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight and is a step forward in the pursuit of urban green transportation. It will be suitable for future low-altitude city flights and is perfect for short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.

The car is equipped with two driving modes: manual and autonomous. During the autonomous flight, passengers can enjoy a safe and intelligent flying experience with simple start, return and landing operations at the touch of a button.

