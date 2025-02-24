XRP to PKR: Conversion rate; February 24, 2025

Cryptocurrency, in general, known as crypto such as Ripple (XRP) is a form of currency that exists in digital or virtual form and uses cryptography to secure transactions and this article presents the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).



Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies do not have a central issuing or regulating authority. Instead, they operate on a distributed system that records transactions and generates new units.

On February 24, 2025, there were notable fluctuations in the exchange rates of various digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), within the cryptocurrency market. This update offers concise details on the latest advancements and trends in the cryptocurrency sector, emphasising the most current prices in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

At 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on February 24, 2025, one Ripple is worth PKR 691.05 on the open exchange market. The Ripple rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of PKR 717.19 on February 23, 2025.

On February 24, 2025, at 12:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Ripple’s value in US dollars (USD) is $2.47 on the open exchange market. The Ripple rate has been computed and contrasted with the closing rate of $2.56 on February 23, 2025.

This information is not intended for trading or financial advice. Please confirm pricing with your broker before making transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be considered investment advice, and it’s not recommended to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.

Ripple (XRP): What is it?

In contrast to most cryptocurrencies, which operate in a devolved manner and aren’t controlled by a single organization, XRP is overseen by Ripple, a company that presents itself as a modern alternative to the SWIFT system. This platform is actively used by banks and various financial institutions.