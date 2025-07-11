XXXTentacion’s old notebook surfaces years after his death

An old notebook of late American rapper XXXTentacion has surfaced online, seven years after his untimely death in 2018.

Several pictures of a notebook from 2015, which belonged to rapper-singer XXXTentacion, surfaced on the internet earlier this week, after a fan got hold of it, and according to foreign media, his team and a former manager have confirmed its authenticity.

As seen in the widely circulated photos, the notebook contains several sketches, which he ‘wrote all as a teen’, his team confirmed.

Notably, the diary is found at least seven years after controversial emo rapper XXXTentacion, who had gained a cult following during his brief career, thanks to his depression and alienation-themed music, was shot dead in Florida in June 2018, when he was 20. The attackers fled the scene after stealing his bag containing $50,000 in cash.

Three of the four suspects, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, were sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2023, without the possibility of parole, while the fourth one pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in exchange for testimony against the other three.

