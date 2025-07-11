web analytics
XXXTentacion’s old notebook surfaces years after his death

An old notebook of late American rapper XXXTentacion has surfaced online, seven years after his untimely death in 2018.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Several pictures of a notebook from 2015, which belonged to rapper-singer XXXTentacion, surfaced on the internet earlier this week, after a fan got hold of it, and according to foreign media, his team and a former manager have confirmed its authenticity.

As seen in the widely circulated photos, the notebook contains several sketches, which he ‘wrote all as a teen’, his team confirmed.

 

Notably, the diary is found at least seven years after controversial emo rapper XXXTentacion, who had gained a cult following during his brief career, thanks to his depression and alienation-themed music, was shot dead in Florida in June 2018, when he was 20. The attackers fled the scene after stealing his bag containing $50,000 in cash.

Three of the four suspects, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, were sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2023, without the possibility of parole, while the fourth one pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in exchange for testimony against the other three.

Also Read: Late singer Liam Payne to be seen as judge on Netflix show

