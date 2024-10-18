web analytics
Israeli army releases footage showing last moments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

TOP NEWS

The Israeli military has released drone footage of Hamas’ political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar’s final moments.

The video shows Yahya Sinwar, injured and wearing a keffiyeh and mask, attempting to resist by throwing an object at the drone.

Yahya Sinwar’s identity was confirmed by dental records, fingerprints and DNA tests, the Israeli police said.

Sinwar, born in the Khan Younis refugee camp, joined Hamas in 1987. He spent 23 years in Israeli prisons and was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

After former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s martyrdom in July 2024, Sinwar became the leader of Hamas. He advocated for a unified Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

As of now, Hamas has not officially commented on Sinwar’s death.

Yahya Sinwar death: Netanyahu says war on Gaza ‘not over yet

