Yamaha shuts down motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan

Yamaha Motor Pakistan announced the end of its motorcycle manufacturing in the country on Tuesday.

In an official notification, the company said that motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan was being discontinued due to a shift in its business policy.

“Due to a change in our business policy, we would like to inform you that we will discontinue manufacturing of motorcycles. We sincerely appreciate your long-standing support and loyalty,” Yamaha Motor Pakistan said in the statement.

While motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan will end, Yamaha will continue to supply spare parts through YMPK-authorised dealers to meet customers’ requirements.

“We also remain fully committed to providing warranty services and customer support following the existing warranty scheme,” Yamaha Motor Pakistan stated.

The company concluded by expressing gratitude to the users of its motorcycles in Pakistan.

“We will continue to do our utmost to support your motorcycle experience, and we are committed to serving you sincerely until the very end,” it said.