Yamal set for Spain return in World Cup qualifiers

Lamine Yamal returned to the Spain squad named on Friday after injury forced Barcelona’s young star to miss last month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The 18-year-old will be featuring in the lineup to face Georgia and Turkey next week.

He was out of Spain’s previous fixtures against Georgia and Bulgaria due to a groin problem.

But after recovering from a groin injury and returning to club duty, Yamal is back in the reckoning to face Georgia on November 15 in Tbilisi, followed by Turkey in Seville three days later.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz is also fit again after recovering from a leg injury suffered in the 2-1 Champions League defeat of Barcelona at the start of October.

Spain, the European champions, are top of Group E, with automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in their grasp.

While Yamal returns to national duty, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will be missing his Barca teammate Pedri.

Also out of contention with injury are Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, and Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Álex Remiro and David Raya.

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Dani Vivian, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsí, Dean Huijsen and Pedro Porro.

Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Aleix García, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena and Pablo Fornals.

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Samu Aghehowa, and Borja Iglesias.