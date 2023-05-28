Yami Gautam, Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Dasvi’ to get sequel

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam’s starer ‘Dasvi’ might get a sequel after almost one year.

It feels like a season of sequels in Bollywood with several top hit movies getting their sequel with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Hera Pheri 3, OMG 2, Singham Again, and Krrish 4 already lined up for return on the big screen.

According to sources “The makers feel that Dasvi deserves a sequel and want to take the story forward. Tushar has already begun working on the script and has an interesting idea for part 2, which Dinesh has liked as well. If all goes as planned – the film will go on the floors this year,”.

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam were in the lead of the social comedy ‘Dasvi’ with Nimrat Kaur and others. The film premiered on the streaming giant Netflix in 2022.

The film ‘Dasvi’ revolved around Om Prakash Chautala, the ex-Chief Minister of Haryana, who was convicted of involvement in a scandal and spent time in Tihar jail.

Despite being 82 years old, he managed to pass his Class X examination while serving his sentence. This achievement was motivated by his desire to remove the label of an ‘uneducated politician’ that had been attached to him.