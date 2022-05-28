Actor Yami Gautam spills the ugly side of Bollywood

Bollywood’s versatile actor Yami Gautam exposed the ugly side of Bollywood during a recent interview, revealed to had taken various projects against her wish due to pressure.

Yami Gautam, who is currently enjoying the acclaim for her last two releases, was seated with an Indian media outlet to talk more about her journey and the dark side of the industry, which compelled the actor to carve a niche for herself in films.

Recollecting her past experiences, ‘A Thursday’ actor stated: ” I started thinking ‘my first film [Vicky Donor] did well, got good reviews, but isn’t that followed’. Then I was told that ‘you should do commercial films, which have a lot of songs, because when songs are hit the film also becomes a hit’.”

“I thought ‘I don’t think so, it worked for somebody but it may not work for me’. But still you want to try, because you are getting these suggestions from your team, and you know they mean well.”

“Then you are told that ‘you need to get a film with a really big star to be out there’. I did it, that didn’t work for me,” she hinted at her 2017 released ‘Kaabil’ opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan. “But there also it became like you had a short role. I couldn’t understand that, why aren’t people seeing how was my work.”

“After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work,” lamented the B-Town celeb. “It was because I’d been told that ‘you will be out of sight, out of mind’, then I didn’t have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me.”

Crediting her later body of work, including ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Bala’, as the turning point of her career, Yami added, “It changed everything for me. One has to bring the confidence and change in themselves first to see the change and that’s important.”

“I had to keep my vision and perspective open. I understood that I have to work on my performance and skills as an actor,” she remarked.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the social comedy ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan. For 2022, she has ‘Lost’ and ‘OMG 2’ in the kitty as well.

