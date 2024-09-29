web analytics
Yar Muhammad Rind advises rulers to change policies

QUETTA: Former federal minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Sunday asked the rulers to review their policies, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Quetta, chief of Rind tribe, said that the rulers have to give Balochistan its due rights.

Sardar Rind said that he always tried for improving conditions in Balochistan.

“The government has decided not to allow the democracy to flourish in the country neither to those persons who believe in democracy,” he alleged.

He said those believe in democracy have been disappointed with the parliamentary politics. “Akhtar Mengal’s resignation is the first signal of this disappointment”, Yar Muhammad Rind said.

