‘Qabil daamaad’: Yasir Hussain speaks on his marriage

Actor Yasir Hussain and his celebrity wife Iqra Aziz engaged in a heartwarming conversation about their marriage on Instagram.

Yasir Hussain shared a picture of him with his spouse and wrote that coming across wedding pictures of others reminds him of his marriage.

He said he envies his mother-in-law’s fortune of having a son-in-law like him.

She replied to the post by writing that they are both fortunate to have each other in their lives.

Their heartwarming conversation between the two got millions of likes from Instagram users. They took to the comment section to post warming replies.

They take to their respective social media accounts to share their family pictures that get millions of likes and countless comments.

It is pertinent to mention that he had proposed to her during an awards ceremony. They exchanged rings back in 2019 and got married in the same year.

She gave birth to her first child Kabir Hussain back in July 2021.

The couple both have worked in superhit projects together as well. They worked together in the critically acclaimed serial Jhooti as well.

