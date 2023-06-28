‘Key to a successful marriage is…’: Yasir Hussain points out

Actor-director Yasir Hussain speaks up about a key to his successful marriage to showbiz A-lister Iqra Aziz.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, Hussain, who has 12 siblings himself, confessed that he does want a bigger family as a ‘baby is key to a successful marriage’ however, he has left that choice with his wife.

“I do want a bigger family and more kids but I’ve left that choice to Iqra. It’s her body and her choice in a way that she will decide how many kids we should have, but I want more kids,” he told the host.

“In my opinion, a baby is the key to a successful marriage. My respect for Iqra increased after Kabir. He brought us closer than ever,” Hussain added.

Further recalling his fairytale proposal for now-wife Aziz, the ‘Jhooti’ actor shared, “A lot of people criticise the gesture saying that it was a publicity stunt. They say that if it was all decided then why did I do the big proposal on air. That’s because girls love surprises. They grow up reading fairy tales and they deserve that kind of love.”

It is pertinent to note here that Yasir Hussain went on his knees for his lady love Iqra Aziz during an awards ceremony in 2019, and the two got engaged after that.

They got married later the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and close industry fellows.

The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

