Yasir Hussain shares a thought-provoking message

Pakistani artist, Yasir Hussain shared a thought-provoking message on Instagram with his pictures from a recent trip.

A popular name in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasir Hussain who is known for his candid statements and unapologetic social media presence, took to photo and video sharing site, Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his recent trip to the archaeological site, Mohenjo-Daro with friends on his official account.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor penned an intriguing caption for the picture gallery that grabbed attention from many, “Hum ne sirf mohenjo daro ki tasweer 20 rupay k note pe lagai hai. Seekha kuch nahi(We have only added a picture of Mohenjo-Daro on a 20 rupees note, but have failed to learn anything)”, he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

He further added, “Agar in jesy sheher banaty toh aaj Europe k log yahan ghoomny aaty

Allah hum sab ko hidayat de(If such cities had been built, tourists from Europe would have visited here. May Allah guide us)”.

His post was liked and appreciated by thousands of netizens, however, his criticism didn’t go too well with some users of the social application who mocked him for his words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Yasir shared some more glimpses from the trip earlier yesterday featuring the beautiful site, that was loved by his fans, who requested him to share more.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!