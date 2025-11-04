Yasir Shah hints at retirement from cricket

Veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah has hinted at bringing an end to his professional cricket career, saying he will decide his future after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking to ARY News, the former world number one Test bowler revealed that he has opted out of domestic cricket this season and is now considering retirement.

“I am not playing domestic cricket this year. God willing, I will finalize my decision after meeting with the PCB,” Yasir said.

The 37-year-old spinner, who has represented Pakistan in 48 Test matches, played a crucial role in many of the team’s victories, particularly in the UAE, where his skill and control on turning tracks earned him international acclaim.

Commenting on the current form of the Pakistan team, Yasir expressed satisfaction with recent performances. “The Pakistan team is doing well. They have won their last two T20 matches. Our prayers are always with them,” he stated.

During the conversation, Yasir was also asked about Mohammad Rizwan’s recent removal from the ODI captaincy and earlier exclusion from the T20 squad. Relating the situation to his own experience of being dropped despite strong performances, the leg-spinner responded with maturity and professionalism.

“Our effort as players is always to perform for Pakistan. Rizwan is doing that as well. Whichever player the selectors choose as captain, the entire team supports him,” he said.

Yasir also shed light on his own exclusion from the national side. “Sometimes these things happen. My performances were good. Earlier I had a knee injury, and they assumed it had returned. I told them that if fitness was the issue, then they should conduct a fitness test. But no such reason was officially given.”

Yasir Shah made history by becoming the fastest bowler to 200 Test wickets in modern cricket, achieving the milestone in just 33 matches. His retirement would mark the end of an era for Pakistan cricket, particularly in the department of classical leg-spin bowling.

The final decision regarding his retirement is expected after his upcoming meeting with PCB officials.