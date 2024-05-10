Yasir Shami surrenders in Aamir Liaquat viral video case

Yasir Shami, a prominent YouTuber, surrendered himself in court in response to accusations of circulating viral videos featuring the late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The case, which has gained significant attention, saw Shami’s appearance before the Karachi City Courts, presided over by the Judicial Magistrate East.

Despite facing serious allegations, Shami was granted bail upon providing a surety bond of Rs2.5 million. The court’s decision also required Shami to present himself before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provide his statement regarding the case.

This development comes after a series of court summons were issued due to Yasir Shami’s repeated absence from proceedings. Legal experts emphasized the importance of the YouTuber’s participation in moving the case forward.

The legal drama surrounding the viral videos involving Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has involved various individuals, including accused Daniya Shah, who is currently out on bail. Liaqat Gabol, Shah’s representative, stressed Shami’s crucial role in the case’s progress, citing delays caused by his actions.

Looking forward, the upcoming hearing scheduled for May 23 is expected to be pivotal, with discussions focusing on the confirmation of Yasir Shami’s bail. Additionally, with another accused surrendering in the case, the legal landscape is likely to shift, potentially leading to an amended charge sheet being filed during the upcoming hearing.