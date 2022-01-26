Yasmin Rashid again tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday has again tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the spokesperson, the minister has quarantined herself at her residence.

The health minister of Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid has been suffering from COVID-19 since January 4

Pakistan is battling the fifth wave of coronavirus pandemic fueled by the omicron variant of the virus. The country has reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,386,348.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,137.

Including 51,063 tests over the past hours, Pakistan has so far conducted 24,691,005 tests to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,271,087 people have regained their health including 1,453 in the past 24 hours.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) had warned that it was dangerous to assume the Omicron variant would herald the end of COVID-19’s acutest phase, exhorting nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic.

