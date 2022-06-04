Yasmin Rashid appointed PTI Central Punjab president, Hammad Azhar secretary

LAHORE: Senior politician Dr Yasmin Rashid has been appointed as the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab chapter, whereas, Hammad Azhar was given the responsibility of general secretary, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani has been appointed as the president of the PTI Northern Punjab chapter and Aon Abbas Buppi was appointed as PTI South Punjab chapter.

The PTI Secretary General Asad Umar issued a notification regarding the new party leadership of Punjab following the approval of chairman Imran Khan.

ARY News reported yesterday that Dr Yasmin Rashid is likely to be appointed as PTI Punjab president.

According to details, the decision had been taken after PTI leader and former education minister Shafqat Mehmood step down from the party’s Punjab president post.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mehmood wrote: It was an honour and privilege to serve as President PTI Punjab and I thank Chairman Imran Khan for the opportunity.”

“It is time for change due to my surgery and convalescence. I congratulate the new President and will serve the party in whatever capacity assigned,” he added.

Sources told ARY News that Yasmeen Rashid, Rai Aziz and other senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf are potential candidates for the Punjab President post.

Comments