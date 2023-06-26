Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea rejected in arson, road block case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in the case related to arson and speeches against state institutions, ARY News reported.

A single-member bench of ATC – chaired by Admn Judge Abher Gul Khan – heard a post-arrest bail plea of Yasmin Rashid.

The court observed that the lawyers of Yasmin are not appearing before the court for arguments in the case.

Later, ATC rejected the bail plea of Yasmin.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).