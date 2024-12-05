Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders’ non-bailable arrest warrants issued

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, ARY News reported.

As per details, the warrants were issued after the PTI Punjab leaders failed to appear before the court for the trial of the Wazirabad attack case.

Other PTI leaders, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Sarfraz, Shakeel Zaman, Amna, Shaneela Ali, and Hamza Altaf, have also been issued non-bailable arrest warrants.

The ATC has directed the SHO of Wazirabad to arrest the PTI leaders and present them in court as witnesses.

The court has already recorded the statements of 37 prosecution witnesses, and five doctors who treated the injured are scheduled to testify on December 11.

Last year, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, revealed that the Prime suspect Naveed Meher was trained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.