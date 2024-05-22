Yasmin Rashid’s health ‘not satisfactory’, medical report reveals

LAHORE: The Medical Officer of Kot Lakhpat Jail termed the health condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid as ‘not satisfactory’, ARY News reported.

As per the report, Yasmin Rashid’s blood pressure is 160/110, which is extremely high. The Medical Officer in his report maintained that Yasmin Rashid could not eat or drink anything since the last day and as a result, her body is facing a severe water deficiency.

“Yasmin Rashid’s body has been dehydrated due to vomiting,” the report read.

The PTI leader is currently being treated at the Services Hospital Lahore as she was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail due to high blood pressure and diarrhea.

As per prison sources, Dr. Yasmin Rashid fainted in jail due to extreme heat as her blood pressure rose sharply.

At the Services Hospital, Associate Professor Dr. Khadija, a medical specialist, examined the PTI leader. She said that Dr. Yasmin Rashid was admitted to the hospital due to diarrhea caused by extreme heat.

The doctors at the Services Hospital are still waiting for the test reports and will decide whether to keep the PTI leader under observation or discharge her.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been behind bars over her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

She was indicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) along with the party colleagues Main Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry in a May 9 vandalism case.

The PTI leaders were booked at Shadman police station for vandalism on 9th May 2023, following the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.