Pak Army airlifts vocal critic Yawar Abbas’s body from Nagar Mountains

NAGAR: In a high-risk operation, Pakistan Army airlifted the body of social activist, Yawar Abbas, from a rugged mountainous area near Rakaposhi and transported it to his village in District Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

On June 24, 2025, Yawar Abbas and his friend met with a tragic accident in an extremely inaccessible region, where civilian rescue teams were unable to reach due to the difficult terrain, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.

Upon a request from the bereaved family, Pak Army promptly dispatched helicopters to the site. Despite challenging weather conditions and dangerous flying parameters, the Pak Army’s skilled pilots made multiple attempts to complete the mission.

The operation successfully recovered the body of Yawar Abbas, while his injured companion was rescued and provided with timely medical assistance, saving his life.

Notably, despite Yawar Abbas being listed in the Fourth Schedule and a vocal critic of the Pakistan Army and state institutions, Pak Army carried out the mission without any bias.

گلگت بلتستان -پاک فوج کا کامیاب ریسکیو آپریشن: سوشل ایکٹیوسٹ یاور عباس کی میت دشوار گزار پہاڑی سے آبائی گاؤں منتقل پاکستان آرمی نے ضلع نگر، گلگت بلتستان کے سنگلاخ پہاڑی علاقوں، بالخصوص راکاپوشی کے قریب، ایک انتہائی پرخطر اور پیچیدہ ریسکیو آپریشن کامیابی سے مکمل کر کے پیشہ ورانہ… pic.twitter.com/b57QwUu0R9 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 26, 2025

The grieving family and local community expressed deep gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its compassionate response.

This mission once again reaffirms that Pakistan Army is not only the guardian of the nation’s security but also stands ready to assist every citizen regardless of faith, ethnicity, or political views.

