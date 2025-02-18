“‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ sequel is not needed”

Indian film actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, aka Taran of Karan Johar’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, believes there is no sequel ‘needed’ to his blockbuster film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Kunaal, elder brother of Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur, who played a brief albeit pivotal role of Taran Khanna, Aditi’s (Kalki Koechlin) husband in ‘YJHD’, opined that the journey of all the characters in the superhit rom-com was concluded well and there is no need for the sequel.

When asked about the possibility of the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ sequel, Kapur responded saying, “It is complete. It is already done, right?”

“The journeys of those characters are done. They are not needed really,” he maintained.

When further asked about his and Koechlin’s character, whether they would continue to stay together after all these years, he suggested, “Given the graph of the movie, they would not be in a divorce court. They would definitely be a happily married couple. I can’t tell if she would be happily married with Taran, but he would probably be happy.”

It is pertinent to note here that superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who played the main role of Kabir aka Bunny in the film, has previously hinted at its sequel. “I think YJHD would make a good sequel… Ayan also had a very nice story, he might make it after a couple of years,” he had said a couple of years ago. “I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif turned down ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ for THIS minor role

Released in 2013, the Dharma Productions’ coming-of-the-age rom-com was written and directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The title starred the hit pair of then, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin among others.

‘YJHD’ emerged as a massive Box Office success and received acclaim from the critics, in addition to several accolades.