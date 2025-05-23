Yemen’s Houthis launch two missiles on Israel

Israel’s military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen and that sirens had sounded twice across the country including in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, as the Iran-aligned Houthis stepped up attacks.

Houthi Military Spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched a ballistic missile towards Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and two drones towards the Tel Aviv area.

Undeterred by Israeli strikes on Yemen, the Houthis said they would continue to fire at Israel even though they have agreed to a ceasefire with the United States to halt attacks on U.S. ships in the Red Sea.

Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa, and another last week targeting the Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, most of which have been intercepted or have fallen short.

The group says it is acting in support of Gaza’s Palestinians.