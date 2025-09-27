Yemen’s Houthis release Pakistani crew of seized LPG tanker

ISLAMABAD: Yemen’s Houthis released the Pakistani crew and the seized foreign LPG tanker on Saturday, announced Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In a statement on X, Naqvi explained that the LPG tanker, which had 27 crew members on board (24 Pakistanis, including Captain Mukhtar Akbar; 2 Sri Lankans; and 1 Nepali), was attacked by an Israeli drone while docked at Ras al-Esa port, which is under Houthi control, on 17th September 2025.

One of the LPG tanks on the vessel exploded, but the crew managed to extinguish the fire. However, the vessel was subsequently stopped by Houthi boats, and the crew was held hostage aboard the ship, he said.

“I am profoundly grateful to Secretary Interior Khurram Agha and other MOI officers Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and his team in Oman, our colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and especially the officials of our security agencies who worked day and night under extraordinary conditions to secure the safe release of our citizens when hope was fading”, Naqvi said.

“Alhamdulillah, the tanker and its crew have now been released by the Houthis and are out of Yemeni waters. Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad,” he added in his statement.

The Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that the LPG tanker has departed the port on Saturday and was making way out of the Yemeni waters while the entire crew, including Pakistani nationals on board, was safe and sound.

The spokesperson further said that on September 17th, an LPG tanker caught fire off the coast of Yemen.

“On receiving the news about the incident, the concerned Pakistani embassies established contacts with the authorities in Yemen to ensure the well-being of the crew. Efforts were made to set the tanker underway again,” it was added.

The diplomatic missions also maintained contact with the family members of the Pakistani crew and kept them updated about the latest situation.