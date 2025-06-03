Yet another earthquake tremor jolts Karachi’s Malir district

KARACHI: An earthquake shock jolted some parts of Karachi in the morning with epicentre in the southeast of Malir at a distance of 15 kilometers.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre Pakistan stated that the earthquake tremor of 2.8 magnitude felt at 9:57am on Tuesday morning.

The quake’s epicentre was at the depth of 40 kilometers, according to the NSMC.

Karachiites feeling multiple mild tremors since Sunday evening particularly in the areas of Landhi, Malir, Quaidabad, and Gadap.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider Tuesday stated that 18 tremors have been felt in Karachi areas since Sunday.” The seismic energy gathered owing to the Landhi Fault Line activity, being released with quakes, which can be felt until tomorrow.”

He said the intensity of earthquake tremors will be dropped gradually”.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider on Monday said that repeated earthquake tremors in Karachi being caused by the seismic activity along the Landhi Fault Region.

Commenting on the jolts in the city official said that the mild tremors didn’t inflict any damage till now. “These tremors are part of the ongoing seismic activity along the city’s active fault lines” Ameer Haider said.

These tremors are being caused by the seismicity along the Landhi Fault Region, which is one of the two active fault lines in the Karachi region. Another fault line lies near Thana Bola Khan.

“Historically, no major earthquake has occurred on the Landhi Fault Line,” chief meteorologist said.

He also noted that the Kirthar mountain range, which lies near a major tectonic boundary, occasionally experiences moderate seismic events.

“The fault line may take a few days to stabilize, so people may continue to feel light tremors in coming days,” he cautioned.