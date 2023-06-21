29.9 C
Yo Yo Honey Singh gets death threat from gangster Goldy Brar

Indian singer Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, is the latest celebrity to receive a death threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar.
Yo Yo Honey Singh, speaking with the media, said he received calls from unknown persons claiming to be members of Goldy Brar’s gang. The singer, who admitted to feeling shattered, said he and his family are scared.
“I and my staff received phone calls by people who claimed they are members of Goldy Brar,” he said. “I have requested Commissioner Saab to provide me security and investigate the matter. I am really shattered. Commissioner saab has told me not to disclose the details as the matter is being investigated.”

The ‘Sunny Sunny‘ singer, expressing his fear of death, said he submitted the evidence to the police.

“I gave police all the evidences. This is the first time such a thing has happened to me… people have always given me love. I am scared, my family is also scared. In this world, only one thing I fear is death. Got few phone calls and voice notes from them (Goldy Brar gang) from international numbers. I haven’t hidden anything from you all, will give more details soon,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his actor Salim Khan received death threats from the Goldy Brar gang through a letter. The outfit claimed that the ‘Pathaan’ star will suffer the same fate as the slain musician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Salman Khan, talking about the threatening letter, said his father got it on his morning walk – not him. The actor said he has no recent enmity with anyone and did not have any solid reasons to doubt anyone.

He added: “I have not had any dispute with anyone recently. No threat call or message has come.”

