Yograj Singh makes bold prediction about Arjun Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has made a surprising prediction about the future of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar.

The young bowler, who was picked by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025, has not featured in a single game for the side in the ongoing tournament.

He was first picked by the franchise in 2021, however, he missed the tournament due to an injury.

Arjun Tendulkar got a chance to make his IPL debut in 2023. Since then, he has played five games in the tournament.

Yograj Singh, a former Indian cricketer, trained the young bowler after he joined Goa in India’s domestic cricket.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Singh asserted that Sachin Tendulkar’s son had the potential to become the ‘next Chris Gayle’ if he is trained by his son, Yuvraj Singh.

Read more: ‘Don’t play this shot’: Yuvraj Singh’s father advises Virat Kohli

“With regard to Arjun, I said, focus less on his bowling and more on his batting. But if Yuvraj – he and Sachin are so close – takes Sachin’s son under his wings for three months, I bet he will become the next Chris Gayle,” he said.

Yograj Singh added, “Often it happens that a fast bowler, if they undergo a stress fracture, cannot bowl as effectively. I think that Arjun should be handed over to Yuvraj for a while.”

Recalling the earlier days of Abhishek Sharma in domestic cricket, the former Indian cricketer said that the Punjab Cricket Association had classified him as a bowler.

“We had asked a list of Abhishek Sharma’s performances from the PCA and the coaches. Do you know what they said? ‘Sir, he is a bowler. He bowls’. Yuvi said, ‘You just look at his performance records.’ So, when we saw the record, Abhishek already had 24 hundreds. Yuvi said, ‘Why are you giving wrong information? Why? This man has made 24 centuries’. This was six or seven years ago,” Yograj Singh added.