‘You’ actor Anna Camp reacts to Emmys nomination snub

American actor Anna Camp, who starred in dual roles in the latest season 5 of Netflix’s thriller series ‘You’, breaks silence on being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, despite ‘giving the best performance of her life’.

Anna Camp, who essayed double roles of identical twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, in the final season of Penn Badgley-led psychological thriller ‘You’, believes she gave ‘one of the best performances of her life’ in the Netflix hit, therefore, was left disappointed on Tuesday, when her work was not acknowledged in the recently-released nominations of the Emmy Awards 2025.

Reacting to the snub, Camp posted a two-picture post of her character on Instagram on Wednesday, and captioned, “Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week.”

For the unversed, actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song unveiled the key nods for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in a livestreamed ceremony, when Camp, who could have earned a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category of the television version of the Oscars, was left out of the list featuring Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt), Patricia Arquette (Severance) and ‘The White Lotus’ stars Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell and Parker Posey.

This year’s Emmy winner will be announced in the annual ceremony, scheduled to be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14.

Meanwhile, all five seasons of ‘You’ are available to stream on Netflix.

