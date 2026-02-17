You have to face hardships in jail, says President Zardari

VEHARI: “It is jail, you have to face hardships”, President Asif Ali Zardari said while addressing a public meeting in Vehari.

“If you don’t want to remain in jail, you had to become Mother Teresa or would have held some responsibility in cricket,” President Zardari said supposedly to address the PTI founder.

“I have passed 14 years in jail, and when released from prison, Bilawal was above in height than me,” he said.

President said that during the PTI’s rule, Faiz Hameed was running the government. “What Faiz Hameed knew about to run the government and how to give any relief”, Zardari said.

Asif Ali Zardari said that we are intending to get along with Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. “Mian Sahib is taking efforts, conditions are now better than before,” he added.

President Zardari commented that the KP government has prone to violence.