Youm-e-Ali (R.A) being observed with tight security arrangements

KARACHI: The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A) — Youm-e-Ali — is being observed with religious devotion across Pakistan on Wednesday, with authorities putting strict security measures in place, ARY News reported.

Mourning processions are being taken out on designated routes in different parts of the country. Stringent security arrangements have been implemented to prevent any untoward incident on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park and conclude at Imambargah Hussainia in Kharadar in the evening.

Karachi Traffic Police has also announced a traffic diversion plan for the occasion. Roadblocks and containers have been placed on MA Jinnah Road, near Empress Market, Saddar, and Preedy Street to manage traffic during the procession.

In Lahore, security has been heightened for the main procession, with additional surveillance cameras installed along the route.

In Islamabad, the main procession will emerge from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya in Sector G-5/4.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with prominent clerics from across the country to discuss arrangements for Muharram and other religious processions.

In light of the current situation, the clerics and the interior minister agreed that all processions on the 21st of Ramadan, marking Youm-e-Ali (R.A), will conclude before Maghrib prayers nationwide. A similar reduction in the duration of other processions was also decided.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that all possible measures would be taken to ensure the safety and convenience of participants.

He acknowledged the support clerics have consistently extended to Pakistan during challenging times, adding that “today, Pakistan once again calls for unity and solidarity.”

The minister also praised the clerics for promoting brotherhood and national harmony under the current circumstances. The scholars assured the government of their full cooperation, pledging to counter any divisive attempts through unity.