Youm-e-Ashur processions across country concluded peacefully

Youm-e-Ashur processions, observed on Tuesday across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S, have concluded peacefully, the Interior ministry said.

A total of 1431 major processions were organized on Youm-e-Ashura, the interior ministry said. Pakistan Army, Police and over 16,000 civil order forces performed their duty to maintain law and order amid Youm-e-Ashura, the ministry said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the overall law and order situation in the country was peaceful. No violent activity was reported in the country, he added.

He added that Pakistan is a peaceful country where people with multiple beliefs reside in peace and harmony.

Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif applauded security agencies, Interior Ministry, and provincial governments for maintaining law and order during the Youm-e-Ashur processions.

The Prime Minsiter, in a statement on Tuesdya, appreciated policemen for performing their duty in such heat. The peaceful conduction of processions was possible only because of teamwork, he added.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah applauded religious ulemas for maintaining an environment of sectarian harmony amid the Muharram gatherings. Commissioner Karachi, District Administration and Local Bodies worked very hard too, the CM added.

