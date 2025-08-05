Youm-e-Istehsal being observed in solidarity with Kashmiris

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed on Tuesday to express support for the Kashmiri people’s right to freedom and protest India’s illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

It was on this day in 2019 that India unilaterally and illegally stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the action which has since then been rejected by the international community, Kashmiris, and Pakistanis alike.

Special events are being organized to mark the day in a befitting manner.

A rally will be taken out in Islamabad from Foreign Office which will be joined by dignitaries and people from different walks of life before concluding at D Chowk.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 in the morning.

Special walks and events will be held across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistani missions abroad have also organized special events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

Special broadcasts will be aired to highlight the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, contributions of the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement, and the harsh realities of Indian oppression.

“On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.