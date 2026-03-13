Karachi traffic plan announced for Youm-e-Quds rally

Karachi police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan ahead of the Youm-e-Quds rally being held in the city, ARY News reported.

A public holiday has been declared by the Sindh government to mark Jumma-tul-Wida across the province.

In Karachi, the the main Youm-e-Quds rally will take place after Friday prayers, starting from Numaish Chowrangi and proceeding along M.A. Jinnah Road to Tibet Centre and Aman Tower.

The Karachi traffic police has advised motorists to avoid M.A. Jinnah Road and instead use alternative routes to maintain smooth traffic flow during Youm-e-Quds.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, several sections of M.A. Jinnah Road will remain closed due to the rally.

Vehicles coming from Gurumandir and Soldier Bazaar will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road and near Holy Family Hospital Karachi. Traffic from Lasbela will be redirected via Nishtar Road, Ranchore Line, and Civil Hospital Karachi.

Motorists arriving from Banaras Signal have been advised to use routes via PP Chowrangi and Corridor-3. Meanwhile, traffic from Tibet Chowk will be diverted towards Regal Chowk and Empress Market, while vehicles may also be directed towards Jubilee and Aga Khan Hospital Karachi.

Traffic police said officers have been deployed along alternative routes to assist motorists and minimise disruption during Youm-e-Quds observance.

Citizens have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and use designated alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.