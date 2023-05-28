Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM pay rich tributes to scientists, political, military leadership

In their messages on the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, President Dr Arif Alvi said the achievement of nuclear capability was indeed a remarkable feat for which the country’s scientists, engineers, political and military leadership of the time deserved high commendation.

In a message on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, the president felicitated the Pakistani nation.

He said on this day 25 years ago, in response to India’s nuclear tests, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests that was essential for maintaining the balance of power in the region.

“We must highly appreciate our political and military leadership that took wise decision at that time to achieve nuclear capability making defense of the country unassailable,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying.

On this day, he said, the whole nation payed tribute to the contributions of their eminent engineers and scientists who made Pakistan a nuclear power within a short period of time.

For this, our whole nation was indebted to all those who played their part in making Pakistan the 1st Islamic nuclear power, he added.

The president further said “On this day, let us pledge to make Pakistan a stronger country by investing in the intellectual development of our people and strengthening our cyber- security to ensure our defense.”

While praying for the country and nation, the president expressed that with their collective efforts, they would be able to make Pakistan’s defence impregnable.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Youm-e-Takbeer was not just a day but a story of nation’s challenging and remarkable journey towards establishing credible minimum deterrence.

The prime minister on his Twitter handle that on that day, Pakistan set a redline for its defence and laid down rules of the game for peace and stability in the region.

“On the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer, I pay rich tributes to the political & military leadership, scientists, engineers and all those who remained associated with our nuclear programme,” he said in a tweet as the nation celebrates the 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer on Sunday.

The prime minister further said that their hard work, commitment and determination made it possible for the people to guard their independence from any physical threat.

“The day represents how the consensus between all elements of national power achieved what once looked like an uphill task,” he posted in a tweet.

The prime minister said Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto was a visionary who initiated the nuclear programme, adding in a show of bold leadership, his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif firmly rejected the policy of stick and carrot and made sure that the country became nuclear.

“All along, our armed forces remained a guardian & protector of the programme in the face of malign intentions of our enemies,” he said.