Young boy orders 70,000 lollipops using mom’s phone

In a bizarre incident, a United States (US) woman’s doorstep was flooded with 30 cases of Dum-Dum lollipops, around 70,000 pieces of candy, after her young son secretly placed an Amazon order worth $4,200.

A mom from US state of Kentucky said that while her little kid while playing with her phone over the weekend, surreptitiously ordered 70,000 Dum-Dum lollipops from Amazon, totaling almost $4,200.

On social media, Holly LaFavers, a resident of Lexington, expressed her surprise at seeing 30 boxes of Dum-Dums—each holding 2,340 pieces of candy—at her door.

Liam, Holly LaFavers’ second-grader son, acknowledged ordering suckers over the weekend while he was tinkering with her phone. Liam spent around $4,200 on the Dum-Dums, which sell for $130 a case.

The mother began trying to sell the remaining cases to friends and neighbors after Amazon first agreed to let her return eight of 30.

“After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are refunding my money,” she stated.

“THANK YOU to everyone that offered to buy a box to help us.I will be happy to get you what you ‘ordered’ or donate them to a charity of your choice,” she wrote on her social media post.