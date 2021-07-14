Viral video: Boys playing with fire using inflammable substance

A video has gone viral on social media that showed boys aged 10-15 playing with fire in the middle of the road by spitting some inflammable substance such as petrol or alcohol to provoke the flames.

The boys took turns to come close to the fire and spit some inflammable substance or blowing it for provoking the flames without showing any trace of fear on the faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✌️URBAN._JATTS✌️ (@urban._jatts)

The video was shared on Instagram by an account called Urban Jatts that shocked many netizens after watching the dangerous fire stunt and garnered thousands of views.