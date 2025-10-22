Young Fatima Naseem sets seventh Guinness World Records

Pakistan’s 12-year-old martial arts prodigy, Fatima Naseem, has added another feather to her cap by setting her seventh Guinness World Record.

Fatima broke the world record of Liberty Barros from England — known as the world’s most flexible girl, by performing 47 stretches in one minute. Previously, Barros held the record of 42 stretches in 60 seconds.

Guinness World Records has officially recognized Fatima Naseem’s 7th world record and updated it on their official website.

With this achievement, Fatima Naseem now holds the title of the Pakistani female athlete with the most world records.

Following her feat, the teenager expressed her feelings and honored the award to his nation.

“Breaking the record of one of the world’s most famous athletes was very challenging for me, but I worked hard — and dedicated this achievement to Pakistan,” she remarked.

For the unversed, Liberty Barros, from the UK, is widely known as the world’s most flexible woman and has performed on shows like America’s Got Talent, Spain’s Got Talent, and Britain’s Got Talent, boasting over 6 million YouTube subscribers.

It is pertinent to mention that Fatima Naseem is the daughter of Rashid Naseem, who himself holds the record for the most world records by any Pakistani athlete.