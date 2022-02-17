Young inmate mysteriously dies in Karachi’s Malir Jail

KARACHI: An inmate was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Malir Jail of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The jail administration told the media that an inmate named Pitras was found dead in the jail barrack’s washroom. The 21-year-old prisoner was sent to Malir Jail in Karachi in an abduction case.

The administration added that no evidence was found to prove the suspicions of the prisoner’s suicide from the scene. The case of Pitras’ death is being proceeded in the presence of a magistrate, said the jail officials.

They said that the cause of the inmate’s death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Earlier in February last year, an inmate of the Central Prison Sukkur had died of a cardiac arrest, just one day after being awarded a jail term of seven years in a graft case.

According to the jail authorities, Ghulam Qadir Bhutto had suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last. His body was handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities.

The deceased along with eleven others, including the Qambar Shahdad Kot deputy commissioner had been found guilty of embezzling funds of the Sukkur municipal corporation and awarded seven-year imprisonment.

DC Javeed Jagirani and other accused, who were out on bail, had been taken into custody following the announcement of the judgment and shifted to the Sukkur jail to serve their prison term.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had filed an Rs64.77 million corruption reference against them.

