Young man killed in Karachi car-dumper collision near Safora chowrangi

KARACHI: A tragic accident occurred near Safora Chowrangi, Karachi, where a car-dumper collision took place, resulting in the death of a young man. ARY News reported on Friday.

The victim, identified as Adnan Mirza, was a resident of New Rizvia Society and worked at a local call center.

He was critically injured in the collision and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been handed over to his family.

According to police officials, the accident happened when Adnan’s speeding car struck the dumper from the rear. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle.

This incident follows another tragic accident in Karachi just a day earlier, where a dumper ran over three brothers on a motorcycle in Baldia Town, killing one and injuring two others. In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was critically injured near Korangi Singer Chowrangi after being hit by a tanker.

These accidents highlight the growing concerns over road safety in Karachi, as heavy traffic and reckless driving continue to claim lives.

Authorities are urged to take stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure safer roads for commuters.

Earlier, the traffic police decided to install cameras and trackers in dumpers to monitor their speed and issue challans for over speeding.

In an interview with ARY News, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that digital monitoring would help prevent traffic accidents, adding that the system will be extended to other heavy vehicles once it proves successful.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents.