Young Pakistani fisherman dies after three years in Indian captivity

LAHORE: A 22-year-old Pakistani fisherman has died in Indian captivity, three years after he was imprisoned by the authorities for fishing near the Indian waters, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The 22-year-old fisherman identified as Teji was arrested by Indian authorities three years back.

The body of the fisherman was handed over to the Edhi Foundation at the Wagha Border and was shifted to a morgue of the welfare organization.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani fisherman has died in Indian captivity as in April 2019, four fishermen died in the Indian captivity in a month.

Another Pakistani national died while in Indian custody, a spokesperson of Fishermen’s Co-operative Society told ARY News at that time.

The spokesperson said that a Pakistani fisherman, Muhammad Sohail died in an Indian jail and added that he was the fourth Pakistani, who died in Indian custody during a short span of one month.

He said,” Muhammad Sohail went fishing over two years ago and was taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016, over mistakenly entering into Indian waters.”

The spokesperson said that the reasons for his death were not known yet and added that it would take three to four days to bring his body back to Pakistan.

He said that Muhammad Sohail was a resident of Muhammadi Colony in Karachi. The spokesperson further said that at least 108 Pakistani fishermen were still imprisoned in different jails in India.