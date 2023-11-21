Young women molested after being called for bridal makeup

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, two sisters have been abducted and molested after being called for bridal makeup in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Faisalabad’s Chak Jhumra town where two young women were contacted for the makeup of a bride at a residence. The sisters were allegedly abducted by unidentified men when they arrived at the residence.

Police said that the accused men filmed obscene videos of both sisters and snatched cash from them. Police added that the suspects helped the nominated driver Umar Farooq to go into hide.

“Both sisters have been recovered and a case was lodged against 11 accused,” police said. Police started conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Last month, female students had ‘escaped’ an abduction attempt at the gate of Karachi University by unknown assailants.

The incident occurred near the university gate when female students were forced to sit in the Rickshaw at gunpoint.

The female student who studies in the evening shift said that two unknown assailants attempted to abduct them in the Rickshaw but they escaped the abduction attempt.

Furthermore, the Mobina Town police said that the incident looked like a street crime and an investigation was launched.