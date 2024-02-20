Youngster slits own throat after losing online game

In a shocking incident, a youngster slit his own throat using a blade after losing a mobile phone game thrice in India’s Odisha, the police said.

He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack, where his condition is said to be serious.

On Saturday, the police said the incident occurred on Friday in Jereng village.

The man, identified as Soumya Ranjan Nayak, was playing a mobile game, and he lost thrice, following which he slit his throat, a police officer said.

Read more: Man guns down sister for stopping him from playing mobile game

Mumbai Police’s response after woman flags X user’s ‘kotha’ comment on her

His parents rushed him to Angul government hospital, where doctors shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

We have seen such cases in the past too. Back in January, a 25-year-old man died after suffering a brain stroke as he was playing the game for too long.

PUBG is a popular game and it is highly addictive. However, the gamers need to have an amount of self-control otherwise it could prove to be really dangerous for their health.