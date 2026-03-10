Younis Khan calls Rs5m fine ‘unfair’, urges players to take stand

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has criticised reports that Pakistani players could be fined Rs5 million each following the team’s disappointing campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering imposing the fine on each player after Pakistan failed to deliver a strong performance in the tournament.

Reacting to the reports, Younis Khan said that domestic cricket in Pakistan has a huge pool of talented players who deserve opportunities at the national level.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Khan cited Sahibzada Farhan as an example, saying the batter’s performances should serve as motivation for other players.

“If the news about the Rs5 million fine is true, then it is unfair to the players,” Younis said, adding that players should take a stand against such a decision.

The former captain recalled a similar pattern after the ICC Cricket World Cup when Rashid Latif was leading Pakistan. At that time, players were informed that their allowances and match fees would be cut, prompting the squad to raise their voices against the decision.

Younis emphasised that talented players must be given opportunities, noting that the nature of cricket has evolved worldwide.

“Cricket has changed across the globe. A player’s role is not only to hit boundaries and sixes but also to build innings and bat through the full 20 overs,” he said.

Notably, Pakistan’s shortcomings were laid bare during their lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign, which ended Saturday when the team failed to reach the semi-finals.

According to sources, the PCB has communicated clearly to players that financial benefits will now be strictly tied to performance.

The PCB is also reportedly considering changes to the squad, including the possibility of dropping key players such as Babar Azam from T20 sqaud, as part of a broader overhaul.