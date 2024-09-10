Yousuf Raza Gilani challenges NAB’s jurisdiction in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani has challenged the jurisdiction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Toshakhana case registered against him.

Gilani challenged the jurisdiction of the NAB court through his lawyer following the restoration of the NAB tweaks by the Supreme Court.

After initial arguments, Judge Abid Sajjad of the accountability court in Islamabad has issued a notice to NAB, directing them to clarify whether the Toshakhana case falls under their jurisdiction.

The court has adjourned the hearing on the petition until September 26.

Read more: IO summoned in Toshakhana gifts case against former PMs, Zardari

Toshakhana reference

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

NAB sources said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had only paid 15 per cent of the total cost of the vehicles received as gifts through fake accounts.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani had also received cars as a gift from different foreign leaders as prime ministers and used it themselves instead of depositing them in the treasury.