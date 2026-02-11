‘Youth Card’ to be introduced for young people

KARACHI: The Sind government has started preparations to introduce a ‘Youth Card’ aimed at expanding opportunities for young people across the province. Sports department has been directed to design a mechanism for it.

The initiative was discussed at a meeting held at the Sind Secretariat, chaired by the provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.

The meeting was attended by Sports Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Asad Ishaq, Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Mehar and other senior officials.

A detailed briefing on the proposed ‘Youth Card’ and its implementation framework was given in the meeting.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar directed the Sports Secretary to develop a mechanism that would ensure maximum benefits for young people in the province.

He said the scheme should be structured in a way that allows the largest possible number of eligible youths to take advantage of it.

According to the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, the ‘Youth Card’ is expected to be launched before June this year on the special instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He believes that the ‘Youth Card’ would provide access to opportunities in education, skills development, employment, scholarships and sports facilities.