Youth dies after being hit by car bearing govt number plate

ISLAMABAD: A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car in Islamabad on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, one person was killed while another was wounded after being hit by a vehicle bearing a government plate number in Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday.

The accident occurred in Sangjani area near Islamabad where a vehicle bearing a government plate number and driven by a female driver hit and critically wounded two youths.

The injured were rushed to PIMS Hospital where one of them died during treatment. Police have arrested the driver from the spot.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.